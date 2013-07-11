* Weidmann says guidance not an absolute advanced commitment
* Says low rates justified, but must keep an eye on risks
* ECB "extended period" of low rates is a flexible horizon
* But consistent with full allotment until July 2014
MUNICH, July 11 The European Central Bank has
not "tied itself to the mast" with its use of forward guidance
on low interest rates, and could raise them if inflationary
pressures emerge in the future, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann
said on Thursday.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said a week ago it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
Markets are trying to assess how long this period could be.
The ECB offered some clarity in its monthly bulletin, also
released on Thursday, saying forward guidance was consistent
with, but not directly linked to, its decision in May to extend
the full allotment liquidity policy until July 2014.
"The extended period of time over which the Governing
Council currently expects the key ECB interest rates to remain
at present or lower levels is a flexible horizon which does not
pre-specify an end-date but is conditional on the Governing
Council's assessment of the economic fundamentals that determine
underlying inflation," it added in the bulletin.
In a speech in Munich Weidmann, a staunch defender of the
ECB's mandate to contain inflation, also stressed that the ECB's
monetary policy stance was conditional on economic developments.
He said the ECB's expectation that interest rates would
remain at record lows for an extended period was justified by a
subdued inflation outlook and a weak economic environment.
But he added that the ECB's policy move last week "is not a
historic change in monetary policy communication" but simply an
effort to give more guidance in a time of high uncertainty.
"It is not an absolute advanced commitment of the interest
rate path," he said in the text of his speech. "The ECB Council
has not, like Odysseus, simply tied itself to the mast."
Another ECB policymaker, Joerg Asmussen, said on Tuesday the
"extended period" of forward guidance meant "... not six months,
it's not 12, it goes beyond."
The ECB later on Tuesday issued a statement saying Asmussen
had not intended to give any guidance on the exact length of
time for which it expects to keep rates at record lows.
Weidmann said low rates "are not without side effects".
"Even if these are justified for monetary policy, we may not
close our eyes to them: they can lead to reforms and necessary
structural changes being deferred. Financial stability risks can
grow," he said. "These side effects increase with time in the
low interest rate phase."
The ECB took the unprecedented step of using forward
guidance last week in response to market volatility, which set
in after the U.S. Federal Reserve last month set out a plan to
begin slowing its stimulus.
In the monthly bulletin, the ECB also said that the scope
for interest rate cuts had not been exhausted.
"The key ECB interest rates can be reduced further if
warranted by the evolving outlook for price stability," the
central bank said.
Expressing satisfaction at the market reaction to its
guidance move, the ECB said in its monthly bulletin that "after
the Governing Council's communication on 4 July the forward
rates based on overnight index swaps have declined appreciably".