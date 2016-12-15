FRANKFURT Dec 15 The European Central Bank
named Pentti Hakkarainen to its Supervisory Board, becoming one
of the ECB's four representatives in overseeing the euro zone's
127 biggest lenders, the ECB said on Thursday.
Hakkarainen, 58, now a deputy governor at the Bank of
Finland, starts his new job in February, filling a vacancy after
Sirkka Hamalainen, also a Finn, resigned in June due to personal
reasons.
Led by Daniele Nouy, the Supervisory Board also includes
representatives from each of the euro zone's 19 central banks
plus a member of the ECB's Executive Board.
Hakkarainen, a Bank of Finland board member since 2002, also
heads Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)