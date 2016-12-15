(Adds detail, background)
HELSINKI Dec 15 Bank of Finland Deputy Governor
Pentti Hakkarainen is due to be named as a member of the
European Central Bank's supervisory board, starting in February,
the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported in its online
edition on Thursday.
Hakkarainen, 58, would be one of four ECB representatives on
the board that supervises euro zone banks and would replace
Sirkka Hamalainen, also a Finn, who resigned earlier this year
due to personal reasons.
Hakkarainen has been the Finnish central bank's deputy
governor since 2008, but his final term in the bank's board will
end in January.
The Bank of Finland said the ECB was due to make an
announcement later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by
Catherine Evans)