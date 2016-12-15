(Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI Dec 15 Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Pentti Hakkarainen is due to be named as a member of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, starting in February, the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported in its online edition on Thursday.

Hakkarainen, 58, would be one of four ECB representatives on the board that supervises euro zone banks and would replace Sirkka Hamalainen, also a Finn, who resigned earlier this year due to personal reasons.

Hakkarainen has been the Finnish central bank's deputy governor since 2008, but his final term in the bank's board will end in January.

The Bank of Finland said the ECB was due to make an announcement later on Thursday. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans)