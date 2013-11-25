FRANKFURT Nov 25 The European Central Bank
still has room to cut interest rates, and could move by less
than the usual 25 basis points, ECB Governing Council Ardo
Hansson was quoted as saying on Monday.
"The options on rate cuts are still not fully exhausted and
there are all kinds of other measures that are still on the
table," Hansson told news agency Bloomberg in an interview.
"I don't see us, by any means, running out of our toolkit of
things we can draw on."
Hansson, who also heads the Bank of Estonia, also said that
the ECB was technically ready to take its deposit rate into
negative territory, and implied it could scrap its tradition of
moving in 25 basis-point increments.
"We've had a tradition of using those 25 basis points so I'd
have to look at some analysis of different options.
Theoretically, a smaller cut wouldn't be off the table.
Certainly, the bigger the move, the more impact you have,"
Hansson was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)