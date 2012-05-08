Euro coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Budapest January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/Files

FRANKFURT/LONDON European central bankers pushed back on Tuesday against pressure to do more to shore up the euro zone, placing the threshold for fresh policy action a lot higher than market jitters over Greece's inconclusive election.

French President-elect Francois Hollande has called on the European Central Bank to lend to struggling euro zone states via the region's bailout fund - a scenario that would see the bank financing states, something Germany's Bundesbank opposes staunchly.

Hollande has succeeded in putting growth at the centre of the euro zone policy debate and ECB President Mario Draghi's call for a "growth compact" shows the issue has some traction, even if he put the onus on governments to act by reforming.

But ECB policymakers, Draghi included, who have unleashed over 1 trillion euros into the financial system in recent months, want governments to stick with the austerity measures that Hollande is trying to shift away from.

They are resisting pressure to do more themselves, questioning whether reactivating their bond-buy plan would even prove effective and showing the euro zone's predicament will have to deteriorate much further before they act.

"Contrary to widespread belief, monetary policy is not a panacea and central banks' firepower is not unlimited, especially not in the monetary union," Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann wrote in an opinion piece for the Financial Times.

"It may appeal to politicians to abstain from unpopular decisions and try to solve problems through monetary accommodation. However, it is up to monetary policymakers to fend off these pressures," he said.

Ignoring the constraints of the ECB's mandate would be "carelessly oblivious to the corrosive effect such violations have on confidence in our single currency", Weidmann said.

JURY OUT

The ECB is mandated to deliver stable prices, and a core of ECB policymakers are determined to avoid steps that take it beyond that role and into the fiscal arena for fear of jeopardising confidence in the central bank and the euro.

For this reason, the powerful Bundesbank chief opposes the ECB's dormant bond-buying programme. His predecessor resigned in protest at the plan and Weidmann does not want it reactivated.

The ECB's Securities Markets Programme (SMP) has, as of last week, been kept in hibernation for eight weeks in a row but is attracting renewed attention as Greek and French elections and worries about Spanish banks stoke tensions.

ECB bond buying could relieve some of the pressure on Spain's yields, which are close to 6 percent. A break above that threshold could open the way to 7 percent, beyond which servicing costs are widely deemed unsustainable.

But there is little sign of the bank dusting off the programme. Patrick Honohan, a more moderate ECB policymaker than Weidmann, questioned whether the mothballed plan had even been a success since its introduction two years ago.

"The jury is still out on whether the policy has been a lasting success, and there are of course different views on what it could have been expected to achieve long term," said Honohan, central bank chief in Ireland, one of the countries suffering most in the crisis.

A Reuters poll taken late last month showed three-quarters of economists saw the ECB restarting its bond buys within three months.

In a separate poll, most money market traders said the bank would not buy more bonds.

ITALIAN TIPPING POINT

Just as the ECB revived the plan last year to intervene in Italy when it was drawn into the crisis, so Italy is likely to mark the threshold for any fresh intervention.

Europe's beefed-up bailout fund is widely regarded as having the resources to protect Spain if needed but Italy - a G7 economic power - is far bigger and most analysts believe it would need ECB help if drawn into the euro zone storm again.

"The tipping point for further ECB intervention will be Italy," said Mujtaba Rahman, analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

"If market sentiment were to deteriorate there significantly, for internal reasons around the reform agenda, or external ones such as the fate of Greece, we're likely to see some form of systemic action from the bank in response."

Even then, recent history will not inject any enthusiasm within the ECB. It bought Italian government bonds last year to move it back from the brink and yields fell but the government stalled on reforms.

Furthermore, private sector bondholders' painful experience in Greece earlier this year has made them nervous about the implications of any ECB move into peripheral euro zone markets.

Under the second Greek bailout, private creditors took writedowns of some 75 percent on their sovereign bondholdings, making them effectively subordinate to the ECB, which was spared any losses.

Reopening the bond-buying could prompt private investors, suspecting a restructuring may follow, to rush to offload their bonds as quick as possible.

An alternative scenario could see the ECB try to ease market tensions with fresh liquidity injections.

The twin three-year funding operations, or LTROs, with which the bank unleashed over 1 trillion euros in December and February calmed markets and allowed Spain to issue bonds at affordable yields.

Deutsche Bank economists favoured this policy response if, by the summer, there are no signs of economic recovery materialising in the euro zone.

"We think that the central bank should focus more on provision of liquidity, that is, another LTRO, rather than embarking on another round of sovereign bond buying or cutting the (benchmark) refi rate," they wrote in a research note.

(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in London and by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Mike Peacock/Ruth Pitchford)