FRANKFURT, Sept 15 A recent rise in euro zone
property prices appears sustainable, but the recovery is weaker
than in past cycles and the eventual normalisation of interest
rates poses some risks, the European Central Bank said on
Tuesday.
House prices fell sharply across the euro zone in 2009, then
dipped again in 2012 and 2013, unwinding imbalances that built
up before the financial crisis and putting the current recovery
on a more solid footing, the ECB said in an economic bulletin.
House prices have risen since the second half of 2014 and
the growth is sustainable as a mismatch between incomes and
property prices has been corrected, the ECB said in the paper
that is part of a broader economic update, due to be published
on Thursday.
"The recovery in euro area house prices appears to be
relatively broad-based across groups of countries," the ECB
said. "However, it seems that the current recovery is weaker
than the typical increase observed historically during the
initial phase of an upturn in house prices after a
trough."
Low rates will help the recovery but the boost to housing
affordability as interest rates, now at their lower bound,
normalise, the ECB said.
"The current recovery in euro area house price growth seems
less contingent on prices in metropolitan areas than in
2009-10."
The ECB added that risks to financial stability from the
rising prices appear limited for now. Credit growth is subdued
and countries have implemented brakes on "potential house price
and credit exuberance".
