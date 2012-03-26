* Rising German property prices fuel divergence in euro zone
* Widening euro zone divergence complicates monetary policy
* ECB says national regulators, govts should tackle bubbles
By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, March 26 A sharp rise in German
property prices is worrying some European Central Bank
policymakers but the sudden upswing is unlikely to push the ECB
into raising interest rates.
The ECB sets rates for all 17 euro zone members no matter
what state their individual economies are in, and Germany's
mini-boom is more than balanced by depressed housing markets
elsewhere, notably Spain and Ireland.
Residential property prices in German cities rose by 5.5
percent last year - nothing to write home about in many
countries, but almost a bubble by normally depressed German
standards.
By contrast, housing prices in Spain fell 11.2 percent in
the fourth quarter year-on-year. In Ireland, residential prices
fell 16.7 percent in 2011.
The problem is the ECB's one-size-fits-all interest rate.
Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec calculates that monetary
policy is "too lenient" by a margin of more than 200 basis
points in Germany and "too tight" by 40 basis points for Spain.
This is creating another headache for Bundesbank President
and ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann, already under
pressure at home for backing the ECB's expansionary monetary
policy, which is feeding Germans' fear of inflation.
The risks associated with asset-price bubbles are clearly on
Weidmann's mind. He told Reuters earlier this month that housing
price rises in Germany were "something we have to watch" and
made repeated reference to bubbles in a speech last week.
But he may not get the response he would like from the ECB.
The euro zone's central bank will not act, "in exactly the
same way that monetary policy was not tightened massively
between 2001 and 2005 when house prices started to explode in
countries such as France or Spain, when Germany was in the
doldrums," Moec said.
"There is a very wide array of things that can be done on
the national level, before we get to the point when monetary
policy at the European level needs to be put in motion."
Differing interest rate pressures across the euro zone
could nonetheless pose a challenge for the ECB.
"This persistent tension is something that these diverging
trends in the housing market can prolong, because one of the
things that tends to happen with housing booms and busts is that
they are very slow-moving," Jacob Kirkegaard, a research fellow
at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said.
"It illustrates how the one-size-fits-all policy is really
being undermined by the euro (zone debt) crisis."
WIDENING GAP
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny expects the
divergence between northern and southern countries in the euro
zone to continue for the next three years.
In Spain, for example, low interest rates fuelled a
borrowing splurge and subsequent housing boom which came to an
end in 2008. Since then, property prices have fallen 19 percent
and the country is heading into its second recession since the
financial crisis started. Unemployment is at a record high in
Spain, with youth unemployment running at 50 percent.
And while a million Spaniards struggle to pay their home
loans and empty apartments are plentiful, in Germany people are
struggling to find a home they can spend their money on. In
Hamburg and Berlin, some have started building houseboats and
floating offices on canals and the capital's Spree river.
Housing construction spending in Germany is also on the
rise. Official statistics show it rose 5.9 percent last year.
Unemployment is near a record low and wage increases are on the
horizon after years of moderation.
So with interest rates at a record low, investing in bricks
and mortar is in fashion among inflation-fearing Germans, while
it also offers a higher return than German government bonds
.
"There is strong demand for housing and that's not simply
just because people are buying to sell, speculating on rising
prices as is often the case in speculative bubbles," said
Michael Voigtlaender, head of real estate economics at the
Cologne-based IW economic research institute.
