LONDON Jan 12 European Central bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday he was "very concerned" about the pressure Hungarian authorities appear to be putting on the country's institutions, including the central bank.

"On Hungary, I have to say that we are really very concerned... the ECB is really very careful about signs of pressure being put on decision-making bodies," Draghi told a news conference following the bank's rate-setting meeting.

"I think these pressures are inconsistent with the spirit of the (European Union) treaty."

Hungary has faced a massive market selloff after the European Union and International Monetary Fund walked out of talks over a much-needed loan package, citing controversial new laws which are widely viewed as infringing the central bank's independence and undermining some democratic institutions.

Budapest has since softened its stance. A Hungarian delegation is currently in Washington, negotiating with the IMF.

The EU has said however that concerns remain, with the European Union flagging the threat of legal action against Hungary over the hardline reforms.

"As regards central bank independence...some of our concerns have been taken care of but others remain," Draghi said. "Just to tell you we are concerned by that."