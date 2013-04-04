Correction: Fitch Rates DBS Series 3 EUR750m Covered Bonds 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, May 31 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 23 January 2017 to include details of the bespoke criteria applied. Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750 million mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024 and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue