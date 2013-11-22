* Praet warns of deflationary euro zone environment
* Draghi says ECB rates low because economy is weak
* Nowotny asks if eurozone approaching long-term stagnation
By Ingrid Melander and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 22 The European Central
Bank's chief economist said on Friday the euro zone faces
deflationary pressures, and the bank's president stressed that
interest rates must remain low "because the economy is weak".
With euro zone inflation running at 0.7 percent, well below
its target of just under 2 percent, a raft of ECB speakers this
week have said it is open to taking fresh measures to support
the economy.
Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday "everything
is possible" and both he and Praet have said asset buying - or
quantitative easing (QE) - is an option after years in which the
bank's policymakers have ruled it out.
But the more conservative minority at the bank, who voted
against this month's surprise cut in interest rates and are led
by its German members, still seem dead set against any such
move.
President Mario Draghi on Thursday played down the idea of
moving deposit rates into negative territory while on Friday he
separately stressed the need to keep interest rates low.
"I understand the concerns about a prolonged period of low
returns on savings. But it is important to understand that
interest rates are low because the economy is weak," Draghi told
the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.
"If we raised rates, we would further depress the economy,
people would lose their jobs, and then their savings would be
lower for longer."
Praet, who sits on the ECB's six-strong Executive Board,
said the financial crisis had saddled the euro zone with a debt
burden unique in Europe's post-war history because it has
created a more deflationary environment.
"This is a very different context for the correction of
expectations (about income), which is more of a debt overhang,"
he told a conference at the Bank of France.
"It has more signs of a balance-sheet recession, which is a
priori more of a deflationary environment than what we had in
the 1960s," added Praet, who is in charge of the ECB's economics
portfolio.
MONEY PRINTING
On Thursday, Draghi poured cold water on a media report that
the ECB was actively considering taking its deposit rate - now
at zero - into negative territory, a move that would see it
effectively charge banks to hold their money overnight.
The OECD threw its weight behind the QE idea this week but,
in a telling sign of the fierce resistance such an option would
face from ECB hawks, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said
printing money is not the way out of the euro zone
crisis.
Weidmann regularly stresses the limits of monetary policy
and German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble weighed in behind
him this week.
At any rate, before resorting to a measure like QE - one of
the most divisive policy options on the 23-man Governing Council
- the ECB is more likely to conduct another long-term liquidity
injection, or LTRO.
The ECB funnelled over one trillion euros in 3-year loans to
banks in late 2011 and early 2012 at an interest rate tied to
its main refinancing rate, now at 0.25 percent.
A Reuters poll of money market traders earlier this month
showed most expected the ECB to conduct another LTRO, probably
in the first quarter of next year.
But even an LTRO could meet resistance from some Council
members. Weidmann said on Thursday the ECB must ensure its
lending operations do not become too generous.
Austria's Ewald Nowotny said in Paris on Friday that
interest rates at current historic lows "cannot be seen as a
long-term equilibrium."
But he added: "What if we ... are approaching a period of
long-term stagnation? In this case of course there could not be
any idea of having higher interest rates in the foreseeable
future."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Patrick Graham)