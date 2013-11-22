* Praet warns of deflationary euro zone environment
* But Nowotny sees no deflation risk
* Draghi says ECB rates low because economy is weak
* Schaeuble warns loose ECB policy risks slowing reforms
By Ingrid Melander and Paul Carrel
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Nov 22 The European Central
Bank's chief economist said on Friday the euro zone faces
deflationary pressures, and the bank's president stressed that
interest rates must remain low "because the economy is weak".
With euro zone inflation running at 0.7 percent, well below
its target of just under 2 percent, a raft of ECB speakers this
week have said the bank is open to taking fresh measures to
support the economy.
Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday "everything
is possible" and both he and economics chief Peter Praet have
said asset buying - or quantitative easing (QE) - is an option.
But the ECB's conservative minority, which voted against
this month's surprise cut in interest rates and are led by its
German members, still seem dead set against any such move.
Germany's finance minister also warned on Friday that the
ECB's loose monetary policy risked giving some euro zone
governments an incentive to slow their reforms.
"Monetary policy may not replace the necessity of reducing
deficits, fiscal discipline," he added at the European Banking
Congress in Frankfurt.
President Mario Draghi has taken a measured line, on
Thursday pouring cold water on the idea the bank was actively
considering moving deposit rates into negative territory and on
Friday stressing the need to keep interest rates low.
"I understand the concerns about a prolonged period of low
returns on savings. But it is important to understand that
interest rates are low because the economy is weak," Draghi told
the Banking Congress in Frankfurt.
"If we raised rates, we would further depress the economy,
people would lose their jobs, and then their savings would be
lower for longer."
Praet, who sits on the ECB's six-strong Executive Board,
said the financial crisis had saddled the euro zone with a debt
burden unique in Europe's post-war history because it has
created a more deflationary environment.
"This is a very different context for the correction of
expectations (about income), which is more of a debt overhang,"
he told a conference at the Bank of France.
"It has more signs of a balance-sheet recession, which is a
priori more of a deflationary environment than what we had in
the 1960s."
Another ECB policymaker, Austria's Ewald Nowotny, told
reporters in Paris the euro zone was not in deflation, adding:
"I do not see a perspective of deflation."
Nowotny is known to have sided with the ECB's hawks in the
past and all of this week's comments still added up for
economists to a solid divide between the factions.
"They stand ready to act as the November cut proves but they
don't yet see a genuine risk of deflation which demands throwing
the kitchen sink (at the problem)," said RBS economist Richard
Barwell. "A lot of the chatter is just reminding markets that
they still have a sink to throw if they need to."
MONEY PRINTING
The economic case for easing ECB policy further was not
aided by an above-forecast Ifo sentiment survey out of Germany -
one of the month's most watched indicators.
The Ifo survey suggested the euro zone's largest economy
continues to recover slowly.
The OECD threw its weight behind the QE idea this week but,
in a telling sign of the fierce resistance such an option would
face from ECB hawks, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said
printing money is not the way out of the euro zone
crisis.
Weidmann's comments reflect the long-standing concern in
Germany with money-printing and its inflationary risks.
Schaeuble, who said on Thursday the ECB should not offer
"false monetary stimulus", followed up on Friday by adding:
"There is the danger that this monetary policy, in addition to
all good arguments, is understood in some European countries as
a false incentive, not to deploy necessary reforms."
Before QE, the ECB is more likely to conduct another
long-term liquidity injection, or LTRO, like the operations
which funnelled over one trillion euros in 3-year loans to banks
in late 2011 and early 2012 at an interest rate tied to its main
refinancing rate. A Reuters poll of money market traders pointed
to that happening in the first quarter.
Even an LTRO could meet resistance from some Council
members. Weidmann said on Thursday the ECB must ensure its
lending operations do not become too generous.
"Given the sharp reaction in the German media after the rate
cut and the firm opposition to any further step in the central
European caucus in the ECB, I think Draghi will not force more
right now," said Berenberg bank's Christian Schulz.
