President Mario Draghi gave no indication on Wednesday that the
ECB was poised to provide more support for banks or governments
but also said the time was not right to consider rolling back
its crisis-fighting measures.
There are growing expectations in financial markets that the
ECB will have to ride to the rescue again with Spain under
intense pressure, the Dutch government having collapsed over
budget plans and latest data showing the euro zone is being
driven back into recession.
The message from the currency bloc's central bankers is very
different - having created more than a trillion euros of
low-cast, three-year money via so-called LTROs to avert a credit
crunch, time has been bought for governments and banks to cut
debt and clean up balance sheets, they have consistently said in
recent weeks.
Draghi, while sounding less emphatic than colleagues such as
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, stuck close to that line in an
address to the European Parliament's economic committee.
"The primary mandate of the ECB is ensuring price stability
in the medium term for the whole of the euro area. I think that
we have to ... (keep) this thin but delicate balance where we
want to preserve the credibility of the ECB," Draghi said.
However, he added that any "exit strategy" from the ECB's
emergency measures, something Weidmann and others have said
should be discussed, was premature given prevailing conditions.
He said banks must strengthen their finances further,
including by retaining earning and bonus payments, while the ECB
had played its part in buying governments time.
"Our LTROsboth have been quite timely and successful. If
the only thing we had achieved is to buy time, which by the way
is not the only thing we achieved, we would have been
successful. I think buying time is not a minor achievement,"
Draghi said.
The euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster pace
than expected in April, data showed on Monday, suggesting the
economy will stay in recession at least until the second half
of the year.
Draghi conceded recent data had been mixed though he
expected overseas demand and the ECB's still very low interest
rates to support growth.
"At the same time, downside risks relate in particular to a
renewed intensification of tensions in euro area sovereign debt
markets and their potential spillover to the real economy," he
said.
Despite the political stand-off in the Netherlands, the
immediate pressure is off. Spanish and Italian 10-year
government bond yields fell on Wednesday and are both
comfortably below the 6 percent mark which starts to flash
danger signals.
ECB Executive Board Member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said
Spain would not find it hard to meet its financing needs for the
rest of the year despite rising borrowing costs.
Madrid has already met 50 percent of its planned issuance in
medium and long-term bonds for the year, and the ECB policymaker
said in an interview published in Expansion newspaper on
Wednesday it would complete its plans well before year-end.
Other euro zone central bankers added to the drumbeat of
comments suggesting the ECB is in no mood yet to create more
long-term money for banks, let alone resume its government
bond-buying programme, which has essentially been inactive for
the past 10 weeks.
Draghi said the bond-buying scheme was "neither eternal nor
infinite" while Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said
banks should not rely on the ECB providing unlimited liquidity
as an alternative to adjusting their business practices as the
policy will be removed before it creates risks to financial
stability.
Socialist Francois Hollande, favourite to take the French
presidency next month, has called for the ECB's mandate to be
revised to add a responsibility for promoting growth.
Draghi insisted the ECB's primary mandate was to ensure
price stability and had to remain so.