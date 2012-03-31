COPENHAGEN, March 31 The International Monetary
Fund needs more resources to tackle challenges in the global
economy, not just Europe, European Central Bank vice-President
Vitor Constancio said on Saturday.
Euro zone finance ministers raised the combined lending
capacity of their two bailout funds to 700 billion euros from
500 billion on Friday after many G20 countries made a stronger
euro zone firewall a pre-condition for committing more money to
the IMF.
"These resources (for the IMF) would be for the general
resources of the IMF, not for any specific fund or for any
specific account for Europe," Constancio told a news conference
after a meeting of European Union finance ministers and central
bank governors in Copenhagen.
"It is a recognition that, in general, for the world
economy, the IMF needs to have more resources if we think ...
what in a future emergency situation could be the needs of the
IMF to fulfill its role anywhere in the world," he said.
Finance ministers from the world's 20 biggest developing and
developed economies, the G20, meet in April in Washington to
discuss an increase of resources for the IMF.
"That is very important to understand - this linkage with
the European situation has in my view been overplayed and
exaggerated by some," Constancio said.