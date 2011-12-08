Dec 8 ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that lending money to the IMF for the sole purpose of buying euro zone government bonds was not compatible with EU treaties.

"If the International Monetary Fund were to use this money exclusively to buy bonds in the euro area, we think it's not compatible with the Treaty," he told a news conference.

One of the solutions to the euro crisis that has been discussed in recent weeks has been for national central banks within the euro zone to lend money to the IMF that could then be used to prop up the bloc's most vulnerable sovereign debtors.