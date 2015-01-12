HPCL seeks gasoil as refinery starts maintenance - sources
SINGAPORE Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank said on Monday it had signed an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India on the regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions.
(Writing by Paul Carrel)
SINGAPORE Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE Asian stocks rose on Thursday, getting a lift from a record high close on MSCI's global stocks benchmark as strong gains in oil prices buoyed energy shares.