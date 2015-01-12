BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
FRANKFURT Jan 12 The European Central Bank said on Monday it had signed an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India on the regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions.
For an ECB statement on the agreement, click:
(Writing by Paul Carrel)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says discontinuation of brewing operations in our brewery at Naubatpur, district Patna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: