FRANKFURT, April 8 There is no sign of deflation in the euro zone even if the inflation rate is running below the European Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent, Malta's central bank said on Tuesday.

"In his statement the Governor notes that even though inflation in the euro area stands below the ECB's objective of less than but close to 2 percent, there is no sign of deflation," the Central Bank of Malta said in a statement on its 2013 Annual Report.

Euro zone inflation is running at 0.5 percent.

