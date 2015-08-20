* Don't count on swift return to inflation goal - Nowotny
* Cites lower oil prices, impact of China slowdown
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Aug 20 The European Central Bank cannot
count on a swift rebound in inflation as factors such as a slump
in oil and weak growth in China keep a lid on prices, governing
council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.
The ECB, which launched an aggressive stimulus programme in
March, said in its June forecasts that it expected headline
inflation of 0.3 percent this year, 1.5 percent in 2016 and 1.8
percent in 2017.
But these estimates have come under pressure in recent weeks
as oil prices slumped and the Chinese economy stuttered.
"For the immediate future we'll have to face a development
of lower prices, particularly oil prices," Nowotny said on the
sidelines of an event in Vienna.
Asked whether he expected the ECB's inflation forecasts to
be cut, Nowotny said: "It's too early to say but we can
definitely not count on a swift return to our price stability
objective (of near 2 percent inflation)."
Nowotny, who is also the head of Austria's central bank,
said there was no sign the ECB would terminate its
60-billion-euros a month asset-purchase programme before its
scheduled end in September 2016.
He acknowledged the Chinese slowdown posed a risk to the
global economy but added the euro zone should be relatively
shielded from it.
"It's certainly a risk for the global economy overall (but)
the impact on the euro zone should be relatively small," Nowotny
said.
"It is more of a problem that the emerging markets show a
significantly subdued dynamic."
China devalued its currency earlier this month after a run
of poor economic data, fuelling fears that central banks around
the world would race to weaken their currencies to gain an
export advantage.
Nowotny dismissed suggestions of such a currency war but
said the devaluation in the Chinese yuan would have an impact on
other economies in South East Asia.
"As you can't see this in isolation, rather this
(devaluation) has an impact on other countries so that it can
lead to a certain disquiet in an important part of the global
economy, namely in southeast Asian countries," Nowotny said.
