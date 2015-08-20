VIENNA Aug 20 The European Central Bank cannot count on a swift rebound in inflation as factors such as a slump in oil prices and weak growth in China keep a lid on prices, governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

The ECB said in its June forecasts that it expected headline inflation of 0.3 percent this year, 1.5 percent in 2016 and 1.8 percent in 2017 but these estimates have come under pressure in recent weeks as oil prices slumped and the Chinese economy stuttered.

Asked whether he expected the ECB's inflation forecasts to be cut, Nowotny said: "It's too early to say but we can definitely not count on a swift return to our price stability objective (of close to 2 percent inflation)."

Nowotny, who is also the head of Austria's central bank, was speaking on the sidelines of an event in Vienna. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alison Williams)