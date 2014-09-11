MILAN, Sept 11 A run of weaker-than-expected inflation in the euro zone represents a risk to the European Central Bank's long-term inflation expectations, Executive Board member Peter Praet told an Italian newspaper on Thursday.

The inflation outlook for the euro zone forms the cornerstone of ECB monetary policy, and its medium-term goal is for annual inflation of just below 2 percent. Last week it said the mid-term outlook had worsened in August, when inflation fell to just 0.3 percent.

"There is a risk that worsening short-term expectations will influence long-term expectations, especially if inflation continues to undershoot," Praet said in an interview with financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

"Since the summer there have been some signs of a risk of a possible de-anchoring of inflationary expectations" and the ECB could not neglect this risk.

The ECB cut its 2014 forecast to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent, according to new staff projections published after Thursday's policy meeting. The 2015 forecast was left unchanged at 1.1 percent.

In a series of stimulus moves, the ECB cut rates nearly to zero last week and said it would buy asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bonds.

ECB President Mario Draghi said after the policy meeting that the bank was ready to use all unconventional measures if needed to ward off the threat of inflation staying too low for too long.

Praet said the rate cut was a response to tighter monetary conditions and the ABS purchases and a previously announced plan to offer banks cheap four-year loans were aimed at stimulating lending.

Praet said countries including Italy and Spain needed to act to reduce their high unemployment rate in order to rekindle inflation.

"In Italy and Spain there are some signs that prices will react faster to the reduction of slack. That is why we need structural reforms to help with the reduction of unemployment," Praet, who is the ECB's chief economist, said.

Spain's unemployment rate stood at 24.5 percent in July, more than double the euro zone's average of 11.5 percent. Italy's stood at 12.6 percent. Both Italy and Spain saw their harmonised consumer price indexes fall in August from a year earlier. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by John Stonestreet)