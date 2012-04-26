FRANKFURT, April 26 Financial markets in the euro zone became more nationalistic last year as the sovereign debt crisis spread distrust among banks, the European Central Bank said on Thursday, but added this year has begun on a better footing.

"Since 2007, and particularly following the intensification of the European sovereign bond market crisis during 2011, the financial integration in Europe has slowed down considerably," the annual report on financial integration in Europe said.

"This development stands in contrast with the steady progress in financial integration observed in the previous 25 years."

It added, however, that the ECB's two offers of cheap ultra-long-term funds have improved the situation this year.

"After the turn of the year, and especially after the allotment of the second ECB 3-year refinancing operation, the indicators of financial integration have shown signs of improvement."

The ECB said that both secured and unsecured money markets became increasingly impaired last year, especially across borders, hurt by the debt crisis.

"The pricing of risk became much more dependent on the geographic origin of both the counterparty and the collateral, in particular when these were from the same country, thus contributing to additional money market segmentation," the report said.

Bond markets also went through severe tensions, especially sovereign bond markets, but also corporate bond markets were tense and dependent on the developments in their home countries, the ECB said. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)