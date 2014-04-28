FRANKFURT, April 28 Differences between
financial markets in Europe are still greater than before the
financial crisis, despite unprecedented measures for closer
integration, the European Central Bank and European Commission
said on Monday.
The ECB's government bond purchase programme, dubbed
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), soothed concerns the euro
zone might break apart, and new mechanisms for joint banking
supervision and resolution helped to improve the situation. But
more needed to be done, the EU's executive and the ECB said.
"A return to higher levels of financial integration cannot
be taken for granted and requires sustained policy actions in
the short term, especially the effective implementation of the
banking union and, at the national level, carrying on with
structural reforms," said ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio.
More needed to be done, for example, in the corporate bond,
equity and banking markets, the two institutions said when
presenting their annual reports on financial integration.
There were still strong divergences of bank lending rates
across euro zone countries, the ECB said, in particular for
small and mid-sized companies, which form a cornerstone of the
economy.
"Looking ahead, the ECB will continue to investigate how to
catalyse recent initiatives by European institutions to improve
funding conditions for SMEs (in particular as regards the
possible acceptance of SME-linked ABS guaranteed mezzanine
tranches as Eurosystem collateral, in line with established
guarantee policies)," the ECB said in its report.
The ECB's new Synthetic Indicator of Financial Integration
(SYNFINT), which tracks the overall level of financial
integration over time, reflecting developments in money, bond,
equities and banking markets, showed that the recovery was slow.
The 2008-2009 financial crisis pushed fragmentation to
levels similar to those seen before the euro was introduced.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by John Stonestreet)