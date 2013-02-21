FRANKFURT Feb 21 The European Central Bank
defended its payments system on Thursday, after a newspaper
reported that the U.S. Congress is preparing new Iran sanctions
to target the ECB's system for settling cross-border payments.
The proposed bill is aimed at pressing the ECB to do more to
prevent Iranian firms and banks from using the Target2 payments
system to conduct transactions involving euros, the Financial
Times reported.
The ECB said it complied with European Union sanctions
against Iran.
"The ECB ensures that no illegitimate transactions are
cleared in Target2," a spokesman for the euro zone's central
bank said. "But any sanctions are EU sanctions and not an ECB
competence."
The United States and the European Union have imposed
sanctions on Iran that aim to slow funding to Tehran's nuclear
program. The West says the program is developing nuclear
weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
ECB representatives are due in Brussels at the start of
March for working discussions on various Iran sanctions issues,
EU sources said, though the meetings were not specifically to
discuss Target2.
In an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal on
Monday, Jonathan Schanzer and Mark Dubowitz from the Foundation
for Defense Democracies said the Target2 system was crucial to
restricting Iran's access to euros and that U.S. legislators
were ready to give European regulators a "legislative push to do
what they know is right".
The Financial Times, citing congressional aides, reported
that the U.S. legislation under preparation could seek to impose
penalities on financial institutions that conduct transactions
using Target2 that ultimately benefit Iranian entities.
Last year, the Belgium-based SWIFT electronic payment
system, which facilitates the bulk of global cross-border
payments, disconnected designated Iranian financial firms from
its messaging system after European regulators ordered the
company to do so.