BERLIN Dec 6 Irish banks will go through
balance sheet assessment in the same way as all other banks
tested, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Friday.
In the coming year, European authorities will go through the
books of the region's largest banks before the ECB starts
supervising the bloc's banks.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said earlier on Friday
that the ECB had agreed that the results of an earlier review
would be used in studying the health of the country's banks and
they would not have to go through the tests for a second time.
"Irish banks will be subject to the same exercises as all
other euro area banks selected for supervision by the future
SSM," an ECB spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
