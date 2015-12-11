DUBLIN Dec 11 The European Central Bank
recommended that Ireland reconsider a plan to impose a new
charge on cash withdrawals from bank machines, citing concerns
it would make the use of the euro currency more expensive than
electronic methods of payment.
To promote usage of card payments, Dublin has announced a
plan to replace a combined flat rate charge on cash, debit and
credit cards next year with one on withdrawals using cards from
automated teller machines (ATMs).
The ECB was not consulted on the draft law. But in an
opinion published on its website, President Mario Draghi said
such a charge could affect the legal tender status of euro
banknotes whose issuance the monetary authority authorises.
"The ECB understands the objective of encouraging the
greater use of electronic methods of payment in Ireland. This
should not, however, lead to legislation making the use of euro
banknotes more expensive than electronic methods of payment,
thus putting legal tender at a disadvantage," Draghi said.
"The ECB notes that the proposed stamp duty on ATM
withdrawals could make the use of euro banknotes more expensive
and would therefore recommend that the measure be reconsidered."
Under the new law, Irish consumers will pay 0.12 euros per
ATM transaction up to a maximum of 2.50 to 5 euros depending on
card type, the same level the current combined charge is capped
at.
