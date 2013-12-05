MILAN Dec 5 The European Central Bank has
delayed approving a planned revaluation of Bank of Italy capital
held by commercial banks following an intervention by Germany's
Bundesbank, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
The ECB had been due to give the green light to revaluing
the Italian central bank's capital, which is held by Italy's
commercial banks but has been frozen since the 1930s, when it
was set at the equivalent of 156,000 euros ($213,000).
The move, which could see the Bank of Italy's capital
revalued to 5 billion to 7.5 billion euros, is meant to allow
Italian banks to strengthen their capital position and bring in
up to 1 billion euros of tax revenues for the government.
But adoption of the measure, which requires ECB
authorisation, has been held up after a comment from the
Bundesbank, one person close to the situation said.
"The Bundesbank sent a comment on Italy's move," the person
said on condition of anonymity. No comment was immediately
available from the German central bank.
A rejection or even a long delay in ECB approval could cause
problems for Italy, which is battling to keep its budget deficit
below the European Union limit of 3 percent of output this year,
after it came in at exactly 3 percent in 2012.
At his monthly news conference on Thursday, ECB President
Mario Draghi said authorisation had not yet been cleared with
all the other central banks in the euro zone.
"The ECB opinion, as is current practice, has been
circulated to all the national central banks in what is a
written procedure," he told reporters.
"The opinion has not been adopted yet, so that's the
situation now," he said, without elaborating.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government last week
approved emergency legislation to allow the country's lenders to
revalue their stakes in the central bank as part of its budget
law for 2014.
Last week, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said he knew
the ECB's legal team had given a positive opinion, and hinted
the green light from the ECB was a pure formality.
