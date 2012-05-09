* Monti says Germany must be convinced
* Bank of Italy official urges more active ECB role
* Bundesbank presses for ECB role to be limited
By James Mackenzie and Paul Carrel
FLORENCE, Italy/FRANKFURT, May 9 Italy pressed
for a relaxation of German policy orthodoxy on Wednesday as
Prime Minister Mario Monti and a senior central banker urged
Europe to go beyond the rigid focus on budget discipline
demanded by Berlin in the financial crisis.
Monti, who has taken a leading part in urging more emphasis
on growth, repeated his calls for adjustments to budget rules to
allow more investment spending by governments and said he
believed jointly issued eurobonds would come eventually.
Speaking at a conference organised by the European
University Institute, he acknowledged that much work had still
to be done to overcome German objections, which he said were
based on a conception of economics that saw growth as the reward
for virtuous policy making.
"Any creative, imaginative, thought-provoking theory and
policy which may lead to more growth through some subversion of
this moral economic identity, has at the very least to be well
explained in order to gain German minds and, even more difficult
German hearts, and I'm not speaking of German pockets," he said.
Although Monti repeated his commitment to budget discipline
and called for a strengthening of the single market, his comment
underlined growing anti-austerity pressure in Europe after
French Socialist Francois Hollande's election victory and the
losses suffered by the big parties in Greece.
Monti, an unelected former European commissioner, gave a
cautious welcome to the new French president and the greater
insistence he has placed on growth but he added that he hoped
Paris would also maintain sound finances.
"We want to find ways towards growth in Europe that are not
contrary to the principle of budget discipline," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stuck to demands that
heavily indebted southern European states governments obey the
strict budget rules agreed under the EU's so-called fiscal pact
but the victory of Hollande and the tumoil in Greece has brought
a sharp change in the climate.
MORE ACTIVE ECB ROLE
Speaking at the same conference, Bank of Italy Director
General Fabrizio Saccomanni called for the European Central Bank
to be more active in fighting the euro zone crisis, a rare push
by one of the bloc's central bankers that quickly ran into
resistance from Germany's Bundesbank.
"I think the ECB should play a more active role and should
be allowed to play a more active role in market stabilisation,"
Saccomanni said.
His comments took on particular significance as Spanish
sovereign bond yields broke above the psychologically important
6 percent level, with investor concerns growing about Spain's
banking system and Greece's political future.
Saccomanni told reporters the ECB's non-conventional tools
such as bond buying and liquidity operations had proved their
worth despite criticisms from some quarters when they were
agreed in the face of strong opposition from the Bundesbank.
The ECB has faced renewed pressure over its role from
France, where President-elect Francois Hollande has called on
the central bank to lend to struggling euro zone states via the
region's bailout fund.
The Bundesbank is leading opposition on the ECB's
policymaking Governing Council to such pressure and the German
national central bank kept up its mantra on Wednesday in a
statement that was directly at odds with Saccomanni's comments.
"The real causes of the sovereign debt crisis cannot be
solved by monetary policy," it said in a statement prepared for
a German parliamentary hearing on the crisis.
The Bundesbank stressed the importance of separating
monetary and fiscal policies in order to maintain the
independence of the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks and
confidence in the euro currency.
"In this respect, the balance sheet risks of the Eurosystem
must henceforth be held within limits and an exit from
unconventional monetary policy kept in view," it added.