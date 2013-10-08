BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LJUBLJANA Oct 8 Slovenia will consider outside help to deal with its ailing banking sector if its funding costs remain high, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
"That (asking for aid) is possible if yields on Slovenian securities remain high," Bostjan Jazbec said, adding that everything Slovenia was doing at the moment aimed at bringing yields down.
"If that is not successful then there is a possibility to ask for help within various programmes," he said.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Eva Taylor)
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: