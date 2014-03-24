LJUBLJANA, March 24 The amount of loans that
have gone bad from Slovenia's three largest banks is still "big
and worrisome", Slovenian central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec
said on Monday.
Slovenia pumped about 3.3 billion euros ($4.55 billion) into
local banks in December to avoid an international bailout.
Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank
Governing Council, said the amount of bad loans was still around
20 percent of the country's three largest banks' total loan
books.
Slovenian banks are mostly state-owned and have accumulated
massive bad loans through reckless lending over the past years.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Taylor)