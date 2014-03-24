LJUBLJANA, March 24 The amount of loans that have gone bad from Slovenia's three largest banks is still "big and worrisome", Slovenian central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Monday.

Slovenia pumped about 3.3 billion euros ($4.55 billion) into local banks in December to avoid an international bailout.

Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, said the amount of bad loans was still around 20 percent of the country's three largest banks' total loan books.

Slovenian banks are mostly state-owned and have accumulated massive bad loans through reckless lending over the past years. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Taylor)