LJUBLJANA, April 4 Slovenian banks could suffer
losses in 2014 due to weak economic growth, central bank
governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.
"It is possible that Slovenian banks will end 2014 in a loss
... because it is very hard for banks to generate profit while
economic growth is still very low or negative," Jazbec told
reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.
Jazbec also serves on the European Central Bank's
rate-setting Governing Council.
Euro zone member Slovenia injected 3.3 billion euros into
its banks in December to avoid needing an international bailout.
