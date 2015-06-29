LJUBLJANA, June 29 Slovenia's central bank
governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Monday that events in Greece
have no direct influence on Slovenian banks, whose bad loans
almost tipped the country into needing an international bailout
in 2013.
"Direct exposure of the Slovenian banking system to Greek
private sector is 372,000 euros. This data confirms that
(Slovenian) banks are not in danger even if this debt will not
be repaid in full," said Jazbec, who is also a member of the
European Central Bank's Governing Council.
He added that there was no evidence of major pressures on
Slovenian bond yields. The yield on the euro zone country's
10-year benchmark rose to 2.362 percent on Monday, up from 2.159
percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)