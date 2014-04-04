(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 4 Slovenian banks may suffer losses in 2014 because of weak economic growth, central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.

"It is possible that Slovenian banks will end 2014 in a loss ... because it is very hard for banks to generate profit while economic growth is still very low or negative," Jazbec told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Jazbec, who also serves on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council, said he expected Slovenia's economy to revive in the last quarter of this year.

"Without economic growth, we will only run into more problems," Jazbec said.

The government expects Slovenia's economy to expand by 0.5 percent this year, boosted by higher exports, after two consecutive years of recession.

Slovenian banks, which are mostly state-owned, ended the past four years with losses caused by high provisions for bad loans. Their joint pre-tax loss in 2013 was 3.2 billion euros.

The country injected 3.3 billion euros into its banks in December to avoid an international bailout. It plans a capital injection of another 321 million euros in two local banks later this year.

In an interview with a local newspaper last week, Jazbec said total bad loans in the Slovenian banks amounted to 11 billion euros, which is about 31 percent of GDP.

About 4.5 billion euros of those loans are being transferred to a state-owned "bad bank," a process due to be completed by the end of April. The banks themselves will have to deal with the remaining bad loans. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Larry King)