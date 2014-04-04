(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 4 Slovenian banks may suffer
losses in 2014 because of weak economic growth, central bank
governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.
"It is possible that Slovenian banks will end 2014 in a loss
... because it is very hard for banks to generate profit while
economic growth is still very low or negative," Jazbec told
reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.
Jazbec, who also serves on the European Central Bank's
rate-setting Governing Council, said he expected Slovenia's
economy to revive in the last quarter of this year.
"Without economic growth, we will only run into more
problems," Jazbec said.
The government expects Slovenia's economy to expand by 0.5
percent this year, boosted by higher exports, after two
consecutive years of recession.
Slovenian banks, which are mostly state-owned, ended the
past four years with losses caused by high provisions for bad
loans. Their joint pre-tax loss in 2013 was 3.2 billion euros.
The country injected 3.3 billion euros into its banks in
December to avoid an international bailout. It plans a capital
injection of another 321 million euros in two local banks later
this year.
In an interview with a local newspaper last week, Jazbec
said total bad loans in the Slovenian banks amounted to 11
billion euros, which is about 31 percent of GDP.
About 4.5 billion euros of those loans are being transferred
to a state-owned "bad bank," a process due to be completed by
the end of April. The banks themselves will have to deal with
the remaining bad loans.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Larry King)