DUBROVNIK, Croatia, June 12 European Central
Bank policymaker Bostjan Jazbec warned on Thursday against
repeating mistakes from the past that might reignite financial
crisis, urging policy caution.
Interest rates close to zero in major economies including
the United States, Japan and the euro zone and large quantities
of excess cash have pushed investors to take more risk to boost
their returns.
Jazbec is the central bank governor of Slovenia, which
narrowly avoided having to seek an international bailout last
year to help its banks tackle bad debts.
He echoed an alarm sounded in May by the ECB's financial
stability review, saying investors' pursuit of higher profits
could be creating new price bubbles.
Speaking at an economic conference in Dubrovnik, he asked:
"Aren't we entering something in the euro area that we just got
out of? We may be re-entering the new financial crisis that
might come even sooner...," Jazbec said. "Maybe we have to be
more careful in what we are doing today."
Last week the ECB cut interest rates to record lows,
launched measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone
economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk
of Japan-like deflation.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)