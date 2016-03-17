(German buiildings pls (Updates with quotes, details, background))

LJUBLJANA, March 17 Investment demand is needed to initiate a new lending cycle, which means that European Central Bank measures have to be accompanied by other policies, ECB governing council member Bostjan Jazbec told Slovenia's daily newspaper Dnevnik in an interview published on Thursday.

"With the ECB measures, we are proving that investment demand, which doesn't exist, is needed to initiate a new lending cycle. Other policies should be responsible for that," said Jazbec, who is also the governor of the Bank of Slovenia.

"The ECB is being wrongly accused of not helping lending. In fact, conditions are now such that banks can give loans for any good project," he said. But while a credit crunch no longer existed, "there just isn't the demand (for loans)".

He urged Slovenia's banks to deal more quickly with bad loans, adding that state banks might need new capital injections unless they reduced their bad loan portfolios.

"It could happen that we will be forced to demand new capital hikes in state banks, mainly due to a large proportion of bad loans. This is not certain to happen, but it could, and we are obliged to point that out," said Jazbec.

In 2013, the previous government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them collapsing under a mountain of bad loans and narrowly avert an international bailout.

Recent central bank figures show that bad loans, where repayments are more than 90 days late, still amount to about 3.4 billion euros, or 9.7 percent of all loans by Slovenian banks. Jazbec said bad loans remain high particularly in state banks.

The government controls about 60 percent of Slovenia's banks but has pledged to sell most of its stakes in the coming years, starting with the largest of the banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, this year. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)