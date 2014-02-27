China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
FRANKFURT Feb 27 The European Central Bank will look at whether an interest rate cut is the right tool for the current situation and whether it would be enough when it meets next week, Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Thursday.
The ECB meets on March 6 to decide on interest rate cuts. The 18-country bloc's central bank's main refi rate is already at a record low of 0.25 percent.
"This is more a question of whether any cut in the interest rate would tackle the problem the right way, this is still under discussion. That I believe will be very thoroughly examined next week," Jazbec told reporters on the sidelines of a Bundesbank conference.
"It's a question (of) whether it would be enough to only cut the interest rate," he added. "We're all looking at how to get the money to the economy."
Jazbec, who heads the Slovenian central bank, also said Slovenia was suffering from a credit crunch, but that there was no need right now for the country to apply for an international bailout.
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in