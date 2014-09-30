By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, Sept 30
LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Slovenia expects to sell by
the end of the year its second-largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM),
which was rescued by the government in December, Bank of
Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec told Reuters on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit,
Jazbec, who sits on the European Central Bank's governing
council, also said he expected the completion of EU-wide health
checks on commercial banks in late October to help revive credit
growth across Europe.
"When the results of the European comprehensive assessments
(of banks) are on the table, I believe the response of the
Slovenian and euro markets will be very positive and will
support the ECB's efforts in trying to revive credit growth in
the euro zone and the region at large," said Jazbec.
He said banks were likely to show more interest in the ECB's
ultra-long loans, known as TLTROs, after the test results are
published than they did at the first auction of TLTROs earlier
in September. The ECB will offer more of the loans in December.
"A combination of the end of comprehensive assessment and
measures that the ECB introduced in recent months will
definitely generate a positive outlook and outcome for the
European economy," Jazbec said, speaking in English.
"We already see that there is credit activity in the areas
where the TLTROs are targeting potential demand."
THREE BIDDERS FOR NKBM
He said Slovenia had already received three bids for NKBM
but declined to give further details. Local media have reported
that Hungary's OTP bank has offered 300 million euros
for the lender, although OTP has declined to comment.
Slovenia is also seeking investors for the smaller Banka
Celje, which might be merged with the country's third largest
bank Abanka Vipa before being sold.
"The commonsense approach to merge or consolidate the
banking system could be an attractive figure point for private
investors for finally entering the market," Jazbec said.
After refusing for two decades to sell Slovenia's major
banks, the government was forced to pump some 3.3 billion euros
into the banking sector in December to stop lenders collapsing
under the weight of bad loans.
The cost of rescuing the banks was high for the 35 billion
euro economy but the rescue allowed Slovenia to avoid an
international bailout. Jazbec said conditions were now
improving.
"With all the efforts that have been put in stabilising the
Slovenian economy ... I do not see many risks of Slovenia going
in the wrong direction," Jazbec said.
He saw no reason why Slovenia would not be able to cut its
budget deficit to some 3 percent of GDP next year - the ceiling
set by the European Union - from 4.5 percent seen in 2014.
Both the central bank and the government have this month
improved their economic growth forecasts for this year, to 1.6
percent and 2.0 percent respectively.
The new centre-left cabinet of Prime Minister Miro Cerar,
which was sworn in earlier in September, has pledged to continue
privatisations, cut public spending and improve tax collection
in order to reduce the deficit.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Catherine Evans)