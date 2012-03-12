FRANKFURT, March 12 Euro zone governments could issue common debt after strengthening joint economic governance, including an independent European watchdog, European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot was quoted as saying.

Writing in a guest column in an OMFIF newsletter, Knot, who heads the Dutch central bank, also said that governments should act "as soon as possible" to increase the size of the European bailout fund.

Stricter enforcement of joint budget rules was needed, he said, adding that there should be a Europe-wide institution that can intervene if rules are broken.

"If - and only if - these conditions have been met, mutualised borrowing arrangements for EMU governments through Eurobonds could be a serious option," Knot said.

"They would prevent a liquidity problem in one euro area country from needlessly transforming into a solvency problem. Moreover, they could provide a firewall against the danger of contagion."

Joint bonds were not suitable as a crisis instrument, but they could offer "light at the end of the tunnel" for people in crisis-hit countries. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)