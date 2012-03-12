FRANKFURT, March 12 Euro zone governments
could issue common debt after strengthening joint economic
governance, including an independent European watchdog, European
Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot was quoted as
saying.
Writing in a guest column in an OMFIF newsletter, Knot, who
heads the Dutch central bank, also said that governments should
act "as soon as possible" to increase the size of the European
bailout fund.
Stricter enforcement of joint budget rules was needed, he
said, adding that there should be a Europe-wide institution that
can intervene if rules are broken.
"If - and only if - these conditions have been met,
mutualised borrowing arrangements for EMU governments through
Eurobonds could be a serious option," Knot said.
"They would prevent a liquidity problem in one euro area
country from needlessly transforming into a solvency problem.
Moreover, they could provide a firewall against the danger of
contagion."
Joint bonds were not suitable as a crisis instrument, but
they could offer "light at the end of the tunnel" for people in
crisis-hit countries.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)