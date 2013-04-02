LJUBLJANA, April 2 The European Central Bank will do what is necessary to revive lending in the euro zone, ECB Governing Council member Marko Kranjec said on Tuesday.

Weak lending is one of the ECB's main headaches. Its record-low interest rates of 0.75 percent are not transmitted evenly across the currency bloc with banks in the periphery charging more for loans than their peers in core countries.

ECB President Draghi said last month the ECB was not "planning anything special" to address the issue of weak lending and fragmentation, while other policymakers have hinted the ECB is mulling its options to boost lending.

At a news conference at the Bank of Slovenia, Kranjec, who heads the central bank, said: "The ECB will do all that is needed."

(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Kuehnen)