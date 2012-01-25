LJUBLJANA Jan 25 The euro will survive the debt crisis, European Central Bank Governing Council member and Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec said in an interview to be published on Thursday.

He also said that the ECB had "100 percent fulfilled" its task to sustain price stability and added the ECB was buying bonds of euro zone members only because of the blockage of the financial markets.

He said Slovenia needed to reduce its budget deficit in order to improve its credit rating which has been cut several times since September.

"I absolutely never heard that anyone would seriously doubt the euro, the euro zone, the ECB and the existence of the euro. The alternative would only be worse," Kranjec told Slovenian weekly Demokracija, according to an advance transcript of his remarks.

"Therefore I believe the euro will be here for quite some time," he added.

He said that credit rating cuts were a warning to Slovenia "to wake up immediately and start a politics of stabilisation" and added that Slovenia's budget deficit was around 6 percent of GDP.

The government had pledged to bring the deficit to below 3 percent of GDP, which is the maximum level allowed for the euro zone members, by the end of 2013, but Kranjec said that "will be very difficult to attain".

Over the past months all major rating agencies cut Slovenia's rating and put it on negative watch, against the background of political crisis, a high budget deficit, lack of reforms and deepening of the euro zone debt crisis.

Slovenia now carries a rating of A+ by Standard and Poor's, A1 by Moody's and AA- by Fitch, but Fitch told Reuters earlier in January it could cut Slovenia's rating again by the end of the month.

Kranjec urged the government to enforce labour, pension and health system reforms, attract more foreign investment, improve regulation of public companies so as to control prices of the public sector and curb public sector wage growth.

He also said that he was confident that Slovenia would be able to repay all debts that mature this year.

Slovenia's parliament is on Saturday expected to endorse conservative Janez Jansa as the new prime minister following December's snap election.

The centre-left government of outgoing Prime Minister Borut Pahor was ousted by parliament in September amid internal coalition squabbles and inability to implement reforms that would speed up economic growth.

After a year of economic recovery Slovenia's GDP contracted by 0.5 percent in the third quarter of 2011 which could signal a return to recession.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Stephen Nisbet)