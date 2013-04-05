(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 5 Slovenian banks have not seen
major deposit withdrawals in recent days, ECB policymaker Marko
Kranjec said on Friday, after Cyprus's bailout raised concerns
about other vulnerable euro zone banking sectors.
Kranjec also said he expected Slovenia's new government to
give clear signals that it is determined to stabilise the
economy which would bring down national borrowing costs.
Slovenian banks are sitting on some 7 billion euros ($9
billion) of bad loans, equal to 20 percent of annual economic
output, prompting speculation that the country may be the next
in the euro zone to need an international bailout.
As Slovenia's central bank governor, Kranjec also sits on
the European Central Bank's Governing Council.
"Our policy makers have to give clear signals that they are
serious regarding stabilisation and if that will be done the
markets' confidence will raise immediately," Kranjec said on the
sidelines of a banking conference.
"I'm an optimist, I expect that will be done," he added.
Asked whether Slovenian banks had detected any significant
movements of money over the past days, Kranjec said: "No
significant ones.
"We cannot talk of any significant money moves. I am not
worried at this moment," he said.
The new centre-left government of Prime Minister Alenka
Bratusek, who took over on March 20, plans to cut the public
sector wage bill and set up a 'bad bank' by September to take
over the bad loans of state banks, enabling their privatisation.
The head of the Slovenian Banking Association, France Arhar,
told Reuters at the same conference that the handling of the
Cyprus bailout, which imposed a levy on large bank deposits
after proposals to tax small depositors sparked uproar, was
"completely wrong".
Arhar said Slovenia could still avoid a
bailout.
The yield investors demand to hold the Slovenian benchmark
bond which expires in 2021 reached 6.25 percent on Friday versus
6.06 percent a week ago, Reuters data showed.
($1 = 0.7780 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)