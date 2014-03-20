DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 20 The European Central Bank will start raising interest rates when the right conditions are in place but until then they will remain low or go even lower for an extended period, Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday.

"We will start to change our interest rate policy when the necessary conditions exist," Lautenschlaeger said in a panel discussion, adding that this depended on economic development, inflation expectations and many other factors.

The ECB's key interest rate is at a record low of 0.25 percent.

Talking about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy direction, Lautenschlaeger said the euro zone was the ECB's benchmark.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the Fed would probably end its massive bond-buying program this fall, and could start raising interest rates around six months later. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Michelle Martin)