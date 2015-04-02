BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent
FRANKFURT, April 2 European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger called into question the effectiveness of the ECB's bond-buying programme, according to an interview in German magazine Wirtschafts Woche.
"Given the low interest rates in the euro zone I have doubts, whether the economic impact of the purchasing programme will reach the desired level," the magazine on Thursday quoted Lautenschlaeger as saying.
She also warned that low interest rates could lead to asset price bubbles.
"With low interest rates there is greater danger of investment behaviour becoming too risky, overheating or price bubbles can easily emerge in other asset classes," Wirtschafts Woche quoted her in a summary of an interview to be published on Saturday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Caroline Copley)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.