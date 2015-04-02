(Adds quotes, details)
* Has doubts QE will have desired economic impact
* Sees risk of bubbles in some assets classes
* Says decisive impulse for growth must come from govts
FRANKFURT, April 2 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger called into
question the effectiveness of the ECB's bond-buying programme,
according to an interview in German magazine Wirtschafts Woche.
Under the scheme, known as quantitative easing (QE), which
began last month, the ECB aims to print money to purchase 60
billion euros ($64.87 billion) a month of mainly sovereign
bonds.
The bank and its constituent national central banks will
continue the purchases until September 2016, or beyond if
needed, aiming to push inflation back up towards the ECB's
target of just under 2 percent and boost economic growth.
"Given the low interest rates in the euro zone, I have
doubts, whether the economic impact of the purchasing programme
will reach the desired level," the magazine on Thursday quoted
Lautenschlaeger as saying.
She is a former Bundesbank vice president and member of the
hawkish camp on the ECB's Governing Council.
Buying sovereign bonds will hold down governments' borrowing
costs and keep market interest rates low, encouraging investors
to move into riskier assets that will spur growth. The programme
has also pushed down the euro, making euro zone exports more
competitive.
Lautenschlaeger, however, warned that low interest rates
could lead to asset price bubbles.
"With low interest rates there is greater danger of
investment behaviour becoming too risky, overheating or price
bubbles can easily emerge in other asset classes," Wirtschafts
Woche quoted her in a summary of an interview to be published on
Saturday.
She also expressed concern that the low cost of government
borrowing would foster complacency among the euro zone's
laggards.
"I definitely see the risk that, that the low financing
costs (will) reduce the pressure on governments to consolidate
public finances and to tackle the necessary reforms," she said.
"An expansive monetary policy can only initiate more growth.
The decisive impulse must come from economic policy."
($1 = 0.9249 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan
Fenton)