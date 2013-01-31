BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
BRUSSELS Jan 31 Losses incurred by banks before the euro zone's single supervisor kicks in have to be borne by shareholders, creditors and the government of the country where the bank is located, ECB vice-president Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.
"It has to be ensured that losses of legacy assets will be borne first by shareholders and creditors and then by the countries where they are located, so that the use of euro zone funds does not raise issues of moral hazard, or mutualisation of losses coming from the past," Constancio told a conference.
The remarks refer to a debate in the euro zone on which banks should be eligible for direct recapitalisation by the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, after the European Central Bank assumes the role of the single bank supervisor in the euro zone on March 1, 2014.
Constancio said only was all the other avenues had been exhausted could the ESM then be tapped for capital.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r