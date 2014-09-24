FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The European Central Bank
could face more legal challenges over the policy tools it has
deployed to shore up confidence and boost growth in the euro
zone, Udo di Fabio, a former judge of Germany's Constitutional
Court, said on Wednesday.
His comments come a day after the European Court of Justice
set Oct. 14 as the date for its first hearing on a complaint
against the ECB's flagship Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT)
bond-buying scheme. That case has the potential to weaken the
tool which the ECB created to head off speculation of a euro
zone breakup in 2012.
The OMT case was referred to the European court by the
German Constitutional Court in February, saying there was good
reason to think the plan - which has yet to be used - exceeded
the ECB's mandate and violated a ban on it funding governments.
The case was lodged in Germany by more than 35,000
plaintiffs. The German top court will have the final say.
Di Fabio, who was between 1999 and 2011 a judge at the
German Constitutional Court in charge of European as well as
public international law, said he expected to see further
lawsuits, especially against the ECB's most recent policy steps.
"I expect something to come up," di Fabio said in Frankfurt.
The ECB has ventured deeper into uncharted waters as the
euro zone recovery failed to gain traction, and most recently
launched a plan to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) - taking
care to differentiate the securities it would buy from the much
more complex ABS which have been blamed for driving the global
financial crisis.
The OMT's power lies in the promise of potentially unlimited
sovereign bond purchases - a prospect that calmed fears about
the currency area falling apart and backed up ECB President
Mario Draghi's vow to do "whatever it takes" to save the bloc.
Any restriction would unnerve investors but the history of
the court has not been to scupper such bloc-wide measures.
