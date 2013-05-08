* Mersch says ECB still has room to manoeuvre
* Asmussen - studying options to help boost SME lending
* Looks to Commission, EIB to address risk-aversion, capital
* Mersch sees 10-15 pct risk of deflation in euro zone
By Sakari Suoninen and Martin Santa
AACHEN, Germany/BRUSSELS, May 8 The European
Central Bank still has room to manoeuvre should the euro zone
economy continue to worsen after it cut interest rates to a new
record low last week, ECB policymakers said on Wednesday.
The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent last Thursday.
Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB's six-man Executive Board,
said the bank still had tools at its disposal, but added that it
could only spur lending to small euro zone companies in
conjunction with other European institutions.
His colleague Joerg Asmussen said the ECB had an open mind
about what it could do to revive lending to small- and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - a growing concern for the
central bank, particularly in the crisis-stricken periphery
countries.
"We still have tools in our toolbox, we are not a toothless
tiger," Mersch said in a panel discussion in the northern German
city of Aachen.
The ECB said last week it had set up a task force with the
European Investment Bank (EIB) to assess ways to unblock lending
to SMEs, for example by promoting a market for asset-backed
securities (ABS) based on SME loans.
ABS would allow banks to pass some credit risk on to other
investors, enabling them up to lend more.
The move to promote ABS is controversial, particularly in
Germany, as during the financial crisis such securities became
toxic due to the default of housing loans that underpinned them.
Asmussen said the ECB's work was ongoing.
"We have an open mind to look at all things that we can do
within our mandate and this relates to how can the market for
asset-backed securities, especially backed by SME loans, be
revived in Europe," he told a European Parliament committee.
Asmussen was responding to a question about a Wednesday
article in German newspaper Die Welt, which cited a central bank
source as saying a majority of ECB Governing Council members
seemed to be in favour of the central bank buying ABSs itself.
Mersch said he was more sceptical about direct asset
purchases by the ECB to ease SME funding strains as these
measures would be more difficult to exit than central bank
lending operations.
"We will not subsidise markets, we will not overtake
markets, that is not the task of monetary policy," Mersch said.
"We will be sure not to overstep our mandate."
NO DEFLATION DANGER
Asmussen, a German and generally a more hawkish member of
the 23-man Governing Council, said the central bank was studying
what it could do but that other EU institutions may be better
placed to spur lending to SMEs.
The ECB could help with the provision of liquidity, Asmussen
said, adding: "I think we have done a lot here."
The ECB has cut interest rates to a record low, flooded the
banking sector with more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion)in
ultra-cheap three-year loans, loosened its collateral framework
and launched an new yet-to-be-used government bond purchase
programme.
But the euro zone economy is still in recession.
Unemployment hit a record high in March and inflation fell to
1.2 percent in April, far below the ECB's goal of below, but
close to 2 percent.
Mersch said inflation expectations were stable, "as far as
the eye can see".
"The risk of deflation is also not bigger than 10 to 15
percent, according to economic forecasts. It is not an immediate
danger and we do not have to steer against it," Mersch said.