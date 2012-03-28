FRANKFURT, MARCH 28 The European Central Bank
loaned more than 1 trillion euros to euro zone banks to respond
to their short-term funding pressures and not to revive lending
or solve the sovereign debt crisis, European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio said.
ECB figures released on Wednesday showed banks cut lending
to euro zone companies in February, suggesting the flood of cash
the ECB has pumped out has yet to bolster flagging businesses in
the wider economy.
"Our LTROs were to respond to the short-term funding
pressure and nothing else," Constancio said at a lecture in
Frankfurt on Wednesday.
"It never crossed our minds that we were solving the
sovereign debt crisis with this (the LTROs)," he added. "Banks
do not decide to give credit just because they have reserves."
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)