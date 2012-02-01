FRANKFURT, Feb 1 A quarter of banks expect to toughen their lending rules to firms in the coming months after tightening the conditions considerably in the last three months of last year, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. In its latest quarterly Bank Lending Survey, the ECB said a net 25 percent of the euro zone banks that took part expect to tighten their criteria firms must meet to borrow in the first quarter of the year. The survey, which was conducted between Dec. 19 and Jan. 9, is unlikely to take into account the full benefits of the ECB near half a trillion euro injection of funding into the banking system at the end of last year, but it will add to worries that a credit crunch could be on the horizon. "Participating banks explained the surge in the net tightening of credit standards by the adverse combination of a weakening economic outlook and the euro area sovereign debt crisis, which continued to undermine the banking sector's financial position," the ECB said. The ECB also said a net 35 percent of banks had tightened lending rules to firms in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the net 16 percent that tightened in the third quarter. A net 21 percent expect firms' demand for loans to drop in the first quarter, compared with the 5 percent that reported weaker demand in the past 3 months. An additional gloomy sign, demand for mortgages is expected to fall according to a net 44 percent, almost half, of banks that took part in the survey. Last week, ECB data showed that bank loans to euro zone corporations fell the most in one month in December. However, that data did not show whether the drop was due to supply or demand. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday that the new round of ultra-long central bank loans to banks have averted a major credit crunch although he warned credit remained seriously impaired in parts of the euro area. Q4 Q3 - Loans to businesses Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 35 16 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -5 -8 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 25 22 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -21 -19 - Mortgage loans to households Reporting tighter credit standards this quarter 29 18 Reporting higher loan demand this quarter -27 -24 Expecting tighter credit standards next quarter 24 11 Expecting higher loan demand next quarter -44 -22 The survey of 124 banks was conducted from Dec 19 to Jan 9.(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones)