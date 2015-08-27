* Lending to companies grows at fastest pace since 2012
* Oil price slump, China bear down on inflation
(Recasts, adds context)
By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Aug 27 Lending to euro zone firms
grew at the fastest pace since early 2012 last month but the
European Central Bank may still come under pressure to ramp up
its stimulus measures as falling oil prices and a slowdown in
China curb inflation.
Credit to companies, arguably the most important driver for
long-term recovery, grew by 0.9 percent from 0.2 percent in June
and lending growth to households picked up to 1.9 percent from
1.7 percent, data showed on Thursday.
Lending in the euro zone has been improving since late 2014,
helped by the ECB's asset-buying programme, but headline
inflation stands at a paltry 0.2 percent, weighed down in part
by external factors such as the oil slump and a softer global
economic picture.
The ECB is widely expected to announce downwardly revised
inflation forecasts after a governing council meeting next week,
and some economists are expecting further policy steps.
"The ECB's growth expectations for next year are too high,"
said Joerg Kraemer, an economist with Commerzbank. "We expect
the ECB will loosen its monetary stance."
ECB President Mario Draghi's preferred measure of inflation
expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven rate
, was trading at 1.6 percent, below the ECB's
target of near 2 percent inflation.
The ECB has been buying 60 billion euros worth of assets
every month since March in a bid to revive inflation and its
chief economist Peter Praet said earlier this week it stands
ready to do more as the risk that the ECB will miss its
inflation target has increased.
But unlike in previous years, when weakness at home was the
main factor weighing on inflation, the main drags now are
external and therefore difficult for the ECB to influence.
Crude oil prices have fallen by nearly 40 percent
since May, while iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI are near
historic lows on expectations that Chinese growth will continue
to slow, hitting its lowest level in two decades.
Meanwhile, the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro
zone, which is often an early indicator of future economic
activity, grew by 5.3 percent in July, the best reading since
April and above forecasts for 4.9 percent.
While the domestic economic picture remains positive, the
ECB may be reluctant to act further, some economists say.
"The ECB will not be forced by current market turbulence to
extend or increase QE (quantitative easing)," said Andrew
Bosomworth, head of PIMCO portfolio management in Germany.
"While lower oil prices tilt the balance of risks to the
ECB's June inflation forecasts to the downside, it is too early
to tell how significant slower external demand growth from
emerging markets, particularly China, will impact aggregate
demand growth in the eurozone."
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Gareth
Jones)