MILAN, Sept 18 Intesa Sanpaolo took 4
billion euros ($5.2 billion) in cheap four-year TLTRO funds the
European Central Bank offered in a tender on Thursday to euro
zone banks to help revive the block's ailing economy.
In an emailed statement, Italy's biggest retail bank said it
could request a total of about 12.5 billion euros and it
expected to ask for the remainder at the next tender on Dec. 11.
The ECB handed out 82.6 billion euros of its new loans to
255 banks on Thursday, far lower than the 400 billion euros on
offer, but banks will get a second chance in December.
(1 US dollar = 0.7765 euro)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by David Clarke)